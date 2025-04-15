652 Shares in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $496,599,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at $87,896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at $57,349,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $49,396,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $47,148,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

ServiceTitan Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $112.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Articles

