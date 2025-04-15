75,118 Shares in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,734,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 148,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,599,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 867,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $682.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,313. The trade was a 5.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Morris purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,631.70. This trade represents a 17.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $229,850 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

