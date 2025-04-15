80,326 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 166,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 24,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.