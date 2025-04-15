841,785 Shares in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 841,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,573,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.94% of Invesco MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBUS stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

