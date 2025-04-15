8,784 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.