8,800 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,326,000 after buying an additional 219,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vistra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,087,000. Appaloosa LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,779,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,387,000 after buying an additional 194,404 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.50.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

