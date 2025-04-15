8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Mizuho

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.81.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that 8X8 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 8X8 news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 101,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $226,741.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,085,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,410,997.27. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,373. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,678 shares of company stock worth $591,532. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 239,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,820 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,218,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,014,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 334,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Articles

