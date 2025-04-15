AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 286,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after buying an additional 81,791 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $316.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

