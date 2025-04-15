Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.90 and traded as low as $17.70. Absa Group shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,599 shares changing hands.

Absa Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

