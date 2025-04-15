Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Angela Beatty Sells 169 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Angela Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Angela Beatty sold 961 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total transaction of $340,645.67.

NYSE ACN opened at $289.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.44 and its 200 day moving average is $351.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $275.01 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $396.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.23.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

