Adams Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Installed Building Products worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on IBP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.09.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $168.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.85 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

