Adams Wealth Management Purchases 1,796 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

