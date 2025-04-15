Adams Wealth Management Purchases 75,168 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,168 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after buying an additional 13,037,193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,689 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,646,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

