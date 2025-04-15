Adams Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 103,563 iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned 0.72% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAT. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,025,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 138,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 63,174 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The company has a market cap of $640.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.