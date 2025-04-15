Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Given Buy Rating at BWS Financial

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADEA. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Adeia alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Adeia

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of Adeia stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,823. Adeia has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adeia will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adeia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Adeia by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Adeia by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.