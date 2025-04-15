Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $21.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Adient stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Adient has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $918.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 157.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Adient by 10,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 6,924.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

