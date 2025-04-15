Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.82 and last traded at $95.50. Approximately 9,067,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 43,306,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

