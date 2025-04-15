Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Releases Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $171,666.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,722,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,689.21. The trade was a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,123 shares of company stock worth $714,040. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

