Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $222.18 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.08.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.43.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

