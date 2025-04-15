Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Truist Financial began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $210.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.34. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

