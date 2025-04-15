Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,526 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Docebo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Docebo in a report on Friday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $896.72 million, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.59.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Articles

