Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,055,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,935,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 462,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,084,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CORT opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $149,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $1,110,809.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,399.18. This represents a 17.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,124 shares of company stock worth $15,117,614 over the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.