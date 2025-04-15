Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

