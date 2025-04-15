Advisory Services Network LLC Has $894,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

Shares of CAH opened at $134.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $139.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

