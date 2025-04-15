Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 909 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XSD opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.09 and a 200 day moving average of $236.79. The company has a market cap of $921.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.49. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.78 and a 52-week high of $273.98.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.