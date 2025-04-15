Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,786,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,162,000 after buying an additional 324,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $689,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,735,022.90. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,664.25. This represents a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,250 shares of company stock worth $3,170,738 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.26. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $121.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

