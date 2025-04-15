Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 18.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMSW opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

