Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $30.65 Million Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma comprises approximately 4.1% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Verona Pharma worth $30,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Verona Pharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $83.00 price objective on Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.16. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $661,854.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,608,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verona Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.