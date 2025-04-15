Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 144,159 OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.32% of OnKure Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKUR. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new position in OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKUR opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.35. OnKure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OnKure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OKUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.51). As a group, equities analysts predict that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKUR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of OnKure Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on OnKure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

