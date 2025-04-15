AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.50. 12,220,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 18,349,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

