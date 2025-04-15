AGP Franklin LLC Acquires Shares of 98,344 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,626,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,652,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 659,635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 598,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,408,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ GT opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.