AGP Franklin LLC Makes New $473,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,068.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,157,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.79. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $156.78 and a 1 year high of $273.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

