AGP Franklin LLC Purchases Shares of 12,058 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

