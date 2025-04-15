AGP Franklin LLC Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 3.0 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $475.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.74 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

