AGP Franklin LLC Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. Floor & Decor makes up 1.5% of AGP Franklin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FND. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 233,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,790,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average of $99.07. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $126.74. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

