Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Position Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

AGI stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGI. Bank of America cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

