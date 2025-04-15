Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,276 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up about 1.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.08% of Albertsons Companies worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

