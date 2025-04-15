Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.47 and last traded at $112.34. Approximately 6,796,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 20,531,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average of $104.69. The company has a market cap of $268.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,124,000 after buying an additional 438,537 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,906,000 after buying an additional 78,757 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,885,000 after acquiring an additional 752,275 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

