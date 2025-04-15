Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 187.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,113 shares during the quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

