Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $231.04 million, a P/E ratio of 114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 814.29%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $285,259.52. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

