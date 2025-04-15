Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Alumis has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $13.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

In related news, Director Alan Colowick acquired 16,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $112,244.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,244.88. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Babler bought 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $100,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,563.76. The trade was a 17.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Alumis in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alumis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alumis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

