Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

AMTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Amentum stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 182,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,237. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03. Amentum has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTM. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Amentum by 10,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,978,000 after buying an additional 14,652,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amentum by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,856,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055,638 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Amentum by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $101,022,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,888,000 after buying an additional 2,529,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

