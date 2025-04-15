Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APH opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

