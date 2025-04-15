Ana Arsov Buys 3,483 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Director Ana Arsov acquired 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$80.24 per share, with a total value of C$279,475.92.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
TSE:TD traded up C$2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,059,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,959. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.22 and a 1 year high of C$87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
