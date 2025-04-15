Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Analog Devices stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.25. 387,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,175. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.55.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,349 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 25,460.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

