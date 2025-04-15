Analysts Set AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target at $100.71

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital raised AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $82.59 on Thursday. AZZ has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth about $61,139,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AZZ by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,729,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,584,000 after acquiring an additional 124,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $7,798,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

