Analysts Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT at $17.84

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.84.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.45 million, a PE ratio of -63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.26). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,523,565 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,027,302 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 825.6% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,745,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,964 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $15,440,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $7,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

