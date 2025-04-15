Analysts Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price at $22.78

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTO. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 112.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,787.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 285,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. Analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

