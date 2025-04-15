Analyzing Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) & WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN)

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) and Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WEBTOON Entertainment and Wolters Kluwer”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEBTOON Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.77 -$116.46 million $0.46 17.59 Wolters Kluwer $6.04 billion 6.64 $1.09 billion N/A N/A

Wolters Kluwer has higher revenue and earnings than WEBTOON Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Wolters Kluwer shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WEBTOON Entertainment and Wolters Kluwer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEBTOON Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for WEBTOON Entertainment and Wolters Kluwer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEBTOON Entertainment 0 2 4 0 2.67 Wolters Kluwer 0 0 0 1 4.00

WEBTOON Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 112.20%. Given WEBTOON Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WEBTOON Entertainment is more favorable than Wolters Kluwer.

Summary

Wolters Kluwer beats WEBTOON Entertainment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of NAVER Corporation.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments. The Health segment offers clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that drive effective decision-making and improved outcomes across healthcare. It serves hospitals, healthcare organizations, clinicians, students, schools, libraries, payers, life sciences, and pharmacies. The Tax & Accounting segment offers solutions that help tax, accounting, and audit professionals to drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes. It serves accounting firms, tax and auditing departments, businesses of all sizes, government agencies, libraries, and universities. The Financial & Corporate Compliance segment offers solutions for legal entity compliance and banking product compliance. It serves corporations, small businesses, law firms, banks, non-bank lenders, credit unions, insurers, and securities firms. The Legal & Regulatory segment provides information, insights, and workflow solutions for changing regulatory obligations, managing risk, and increasing efficiency. It provides solutions for legal and compliance professionals in law firms, corporate legal departments, universities, and government organizations. The Corporate Performance & ESG segment offers enterprise software to drive financial and sustainability performance and manage risks, meet reporting requirements, improve safety and productivity, and reduce environmental impact. It serves corporate finance, audit, planning, risk, environmental, health and safety, operational risk management, and sustainability professionals in corporations, banks, and governments. Wolters Kluwer N.V. was founded in 1836 and is based in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

