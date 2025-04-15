Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 694 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 799,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,042,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 188,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $141.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.50. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3832 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

